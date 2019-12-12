The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a blue alert for the suspect in the death of Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.
Tavores Dewayne Hendersson, 21, is wanted in connection with Sullivan’s death. Sullivan assisted another officer in a traffic stop on Henderson’s vehicle Tuesday night in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court in Houston, a release from Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers states. Henderson had a warrant for a misdemeanor charge of assault/family violence.
Sullivan and the other officer attempted to apprehend Henderson, who resisted and escaped from the officers before getting back in his vehicle and fleeing the scene, the release states. As he drove away, he struck Sullivan with his vehicle, according to the release.
Authorities transported Sullivan to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, the release states.
DPS issued the Blue Alert searching for Henderson Wednesday about 2 p.m.
In order to activate a Blue Alert, a law enforcement officer must have been killed or seriously injured by an offender and the offender must pose a serious threat to the public and other law enforcement.
Henderson is described as a black male, 6-foot-0 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair that is curly on top and shaved on the sides.
Crime Stoppers may pay up $5,000 for information that leads to the charge or arrest of Henderson, the release states. Additionally, the United States Marshal Service is offering $10,000 and the 100 Club is offering $5,000 for a total award of up to $20,000 for information that helps lead to Henderson’s arrest.
Those with information can make anonymous tips at (713) 222-8477 or at crime-stoppers.org.
