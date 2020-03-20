The Angelina County Senior Citizens Center is asking for donations and prayers during the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
The center is not open for its regular congregate in-person meals or events at this time, but the Meals on Wheels program is still serving people who cannot leave their homes until told otherwise.
“Without Meals on Wheels, our seniors may not be able to eat. Sometimes we are the only meal they get,” director Wendy Brandenburg said.
Some people who do not qualify for Meals on Wheels also rely on the congregate meals for food, so the center has just received frozen options for those most in need.
Employees are deep cleaning and sanitizing the center while it is closed. However, the center has had to cut employee hours because of the drop in donations.
“I’ve got some concerns about how we’re financially going to make it through this because we are nonprofit, and we rely solely on donations and any sort of fundraisers that we do,” Brandenburg said. “We have reimbursement from DETCOG and the Department of Health Services, but it’s not enough to keep us running and buy the food. If this goes on too long, it’s a scary thought.”
Beyond being a vital source for daily meals, the center is a place of fellowship and stimulation for many seniors.
“This center means so much to so many people,” Brandenburg said. “For them not to have access to the center during this time breaks my heart because I know that they need this place.”
Employees are making telephone calls to check in and let them know they are still here for them from afar and thinking about and praying for them.
If a community member is interested in helping and can’t donate, Brandenburg encourages them to pray and to volunteer at the center when it reopens.
“Even just coming out here and eating lunch with them one day and letting them know you care about what’s going on at the senior citizens center, you’re important to us, that would go a long way to these men and women,” she said.
