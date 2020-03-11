On behalf of the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation for all who helped in making our gala/fundraiser, “Boots, Best Buddies, and BBQ” another successful event. As always, the staff of the Pitser Garrison Convention Center went above and beyond to take care of our every need and we are very grateful for their assistance.
The corporate sponsors which have never failed to lend a helping hand include Brookshire Brothers (Gaslight), Coca-Cola, HEB, Chick-fil-A, Wal-Mart, and Whataburger. We are indebted to the media coverage which is an integral part of any successful event and our thanks is extended to The Lufkin Daily News, 103 The Bull, KYKS, Swap Shop, and KTRE. KASA has depended on the talented Glenn Lenderman Band for five years, and as always, they never fail to entertain everyone with their wide variety of music that puts a smile on our faces and spring in our steps. This was the first year the Texas Size Selfie joined us, and they were kept busy as everyone took a memory making photo to keep as a treasured reminder of an eventful and fun night. James and Jennifer Briggs have again delivered their own brand of delicious barbecue, and we are thankful for their participation, as their scrumptious sandwiches kept the crowd happy and coming back for more!
The generosity of the community to reach out and offer their crafts, talents, and products never ceases to amaze me. I’ve often remarked it is they who make this fundraiser the success it has become over the years. We offer our heartfelt thanks to Abney and Sons Hardware, Sweet Ethel Mae, Restoration Bistro, Guacamole’s, Angelina Arts Alliance, Outback Steak House, Beard’s Fine Jewelry, Home Depot, Catfish King, Logan’s, Wright Buick GMC, Dylana’s Corner, Manhattan, Drop Dead Gorgeous Salon, Applebee’s, Wishing Well Antiques and Gifts, Grizzly’s, Angelina Animal Hospital, and Ray’s Drive In. Individual donors include Glenda Davis, Lynn and Sarah Smith, Jack and Florence Green, Debbie Winston, Mike Haney, Janice and Lance Tidwell, Sherry Pierce, Roxie Little, Sissy Fults, Raniece Isenberg, Kari Chambliss, Carolyn Hayden, Gena Hanner, Oliver, Sophie and Denese Runnels, Catheryn Murphy Hall, Brook McPhail, Lynne Bauereiss, Megan Harbuck, Michele Barnes, Christine Faris, Cheryl and Tom Brose, Kayla Roth, Amy Jones’ Central High School Art Students, and all who contributed a monetary donation.
To be expected, the Best Buddy Bakery Auction is a huge success thanks to the donations of delectable desserts from Grace Ann Wilson, Kate Murray Langston, Sharon Adams, Harriette Buschman, Cheryl Brose, Angier Peavy, Karen Cormier, Yulanda Chunn, Erica Rousanvall, Katie Parish, Lynn Jackson, Brook McPhail Johnson, Judy Kast, Sissy Fults, Debbie and Kip Miller, Carolyn Hayden, Anna Lamb, Christine Faris and Molly James. Also, for those who have offered to launch our newest addition to this bakery auction, The Twelve Month Dessert Auction, we offer many thanks to Sharon Adams, Jennifer Briggs, Harriette Buschamn, Anna Lamb, Cathy Clark, Janet Avery-Sublett, Roxie Little, Nancy Hallett, Raniece Isenberg and Molly James.
“Boots, Best Buddies, and BBQ” is a joint effort of committed animal advocates who are seeking change and striving to make a difference for the homeless and forgotten animals of Angelina County. This event supports the Vetting Fund of Kurth Animal Services and Adoption Center and will help to aid KASA as we seek to bring about awareness and solutions for the vast amount of problems our county faces. The faces in the crown are many and each brought their own brand of gifts, donations, talents and assistance to help achieve our goals for this event. Our heartfelt gratitude to the anonymous donors of the The Texas Size Selfie, Mickey DuPre’, Lynn Jackson, Janet Avery-Sublett, Leslie Anders, Jana McKinney, Mona Hill, Felix Juarez, Kylie Briggs, Keith and Kara James, Zykee Allen, Barbara Rowell, Shirley Mirabello, Bridgett and Madison Briley, James and Jennifer Briggs, and with a special note of gratitude to Harriette Buschman and Sharon Adams, who were everywhere they were needed and their artistic and creative talents were evident throughout the venue.
Another successful event has come and gone, yet the mission of seeking vital changes and awareness for these forgotten animals remains the same. It is only when we, as a united community, come together along with our city and county officials, that positive changes will occur. If we do not lend our voices to these who depend on us for their very lives, then their future remains the same as it has been for many years.
It has been said that when you know better, then you will do better. I have full confidence in the citizens of Angelina County and Lufkin to seek the answers and do what is right simply because it is the humane and right path to follow for the least of these. If you’re interested in learning more about KASA and possibly joining our organization, please contact us via our Facebook page. We welcome your help and input as we will remain the voices of the forgotten, the abandoned, and the lost ones who never asked for this life, but are hoping for a good life they so well deserve.
