Community leaders are making preparations for the arrival of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Angelina County, Sharon Shaw, director of the Angelina County & Cities Health District, told those attending the Chamber’s First Friday luncheon.
The health district has put together a group of area stakeholders — including city and county officials, school districts, hospitals and the medical community — to work in tandem and listen to the advice of state and federal medical professionals, she said.
They’re also participating in multiple conference calls a day to keep up-to-date on the most recent information as it become available, she added.
“We’re coordinating to make a plan for you,” she said. “Just rest assured that your city and county governments have met, understand the situation and understand what it means in their leadership roles. Your health care community stands ready to support whatever response we need to have.”
The health district is working on plans that have graduated responses for each city and school, she said.
The district also is working to make testing easy for the public and on promoting communications between the different areas in Angelina County to streamline the process in the event of an outbreak.
“Each entity has their own emergency response plans,” Shaw said. “Those plans escalate. What do you do when you have a flu outbreak in your school? Which we have seen in our area. We’ve had a number of cases in our area that reach a threshold where they close. COVID-19 is really no different than any of the other things we plan for.”
Shaw said the plan is based on a phased system and how the situation arises. Education is the focus right now, she said.
“The plan is, basically, how to communicate with the public, what we’re saying and deciding at what point we begin making changes to our normal operations,” she said.
Shaw said the district is taking a leadership role in the public response to COVD-19, but that people should look to their local leaders for the responses.
She also said East Texans should look to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most up-to-date information.
