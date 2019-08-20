Last week, we profiled a theft, and some asserted via social media that it was just theft and that there are more important things to worry about. While there are other crimes that need to be solved, no crime is unimportant.
Whether we’ve profiled a crime or not, Crime Stoppers stands ready to receive and reward anonymously submitted crime-solving information, and we can handle more than one tip/crime at a time.
So when investigators are unable to identify a suspect in a misdemeanor theft, Crime Stoppers offers a reward. That’s what we’re doing this week with a theft from Cavender’s Boot City in Lufkin.
In July, a 20-something white male, who was absolutely not dressed for shopping in a western wear store, filled his backpack with merchandise from Cavender’s and walked out without paying. Is this the crime of the century? No, but shoplifting costs U.S. retailers billions every year and they pass along those costs to us, their paying customers. Theft impacts more of us than any other crime.
The thief was wearing black shorts, tennis shoes, a dark blue shirt and a black baseball cap. He carried jeans and cologne into a dressing room, stuffed them into the red and black backpack he was wearing, and left the store. He set off the merchandise alarm at the door and fled the scene on a black bicycle. He was last seen riding toward Whitehouse Drive.
At 639TIPS.com, you’ll find video of the criminal and the means for anonymously identifying him. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible.
