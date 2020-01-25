BURKE — A Luling woman was transported to a Conroe hospital by helicopter after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 59, just south of the Angelina County Airport, Saturday evening, according to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
A 2018 Ford SUV driven by Linda Frankens, 64, of Diboll, exited a local road and began traveling north in the inside lane around 6:20 p.m. Two motorcycles traveling together, also in the inside lane, attempted to avoid the collision with the Ford, Hendry said.
The driver of a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Jeremy Torrence, of Converse, drove to the left of the Ford and then attempted to re-enter the inside lane, striking the left front portion of the SUV, according to Hendry.
Torrence’s passenger, Barbara Delong, 44, of Luling, was flown to Conroe Regional Medical Center while Torrence was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial for treatment, Hendry said. Frankens was not injured in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.