Former Zavalla ISD baseball coach Richard Warren Cratty Jr. may face additional charges in addition to his current charges of online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between educator and student.
During a hearing in state District Judge Bob Inselmann’s court Monday afternoon, Cratty initially was set to make a guilty plea to his charges and allow a jury to determine his punishment at a later date. During the hearing, however, Cratty chose to withdraw his guilty pleas. Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud said she intends to take additional evidence that could lead to further charges against Cratty to the grand jury next week.
Cratty’s arrest affidavit alleges that he intimidated a 16-year-old student into sending him explicit pictures and meeting him outside of school in 2016. The victim’s mother said Cratty sent the girl several inappropriate emails reportedly including a picture of his genitals taken from behind his desk in his classroom, the warrant states.
He also asked her to send pictures of herself in lingerie, and the girl later told investigators that she sent Cratty the photos because he intimidated her and was persistent and aggressive toward her if she did not comply with his request or respond in a timely fashion, the warrant stated.
Cratty later admitted to kissing the girl without her consent during a meeting behind Huntington State Bank in Zavalla, and bank surveillance shows Cratty drive behind the bank, pull into the middle drive-thru lane and wait for the girl to arrive, according to the warrant.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cratty first on a charge of online solicitation on Oct. 21, 2016. He posted a $25,000 bond the same day. ACSO arrested him a second time Oct. 25, 2016, on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student. He posted a $200,000 bond on Oct. 31, 2016. An Angelina County grand jury later indicted Cratty in its March 2017 session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.