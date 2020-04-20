None of the 10 stores targeted by The Coalition Inc. and its law enforcement partners sold alcohol to minors in February.
The Coalition routinely partners with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission to conduct alcohol stings in an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of minors and drinking.
Under the supervision of law enforcement officers, juveniles under the legal age to drink/purchase alcohol are used as decoys to enter businesses that are licensed to sell alcohol and then attempt to purchase alcohol.
“The ultimate goal is to protect the youth of Angelina County from underage drinking, which is proven to increase the risk of sexual assault and impaired driving,” said Sharon Kruk, executive director of The Coalition Inc. “We are grateful for the local retailers who train their employees on responsible beverage service and correct alcohol sales. It’s up to all of us to work together to protect our youth from the consequences of underage drinking.”
Kruk said The Coalition ‘‘commends those stores who did not sell alcohol to minors in our community and recognize them for helping to combat underage drinking.’’
The stores were:
■ Big’s, 909 S. Medford Drive;
■ JR Food Mart, 1114 E. Denman Ave.;
■ Kwik Korner Food Mart, 2215 E. Denman Ave.;
■ Big’s, 3019 S. John Redditt Drive;
■ Lucky’s, 1707 N. John Redditt Drive;
■ Lucky’s, 3385 Ted Trout Drive;
■ On The Road, 3503 S. Chestnut St.;
■ Pilot Mini Mart, 1920 E. Denman Ave;
■ Homer Mini Mart, 7075 U.S. Highway 69 south; and
■ Brookshire Brothers, 816 N. Timberland Drive.
Sale to a minor is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $4,000, confinement up to a year in jail, or both.
Persons 21 or older (other than a parent or guardian) can be held liable for damages caused by intoxication of a minor under 18 if the adult knowingly provided alcoholic beverages to a minor or knowingly allowed the minor to be served or provided alcohol beverages on the premises owned by or leased by the adult.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy lifelong choices for the community.
For more information on how to help prevent underage drinking, call The Coalition at 634-9308.
