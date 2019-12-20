While Lufkin police are still searching for the black male who is accused in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday night, the department has discovered that the crime was captured on the victim’s home surveillance system.
Police were called in response to the aggravated robbery of Joaquin Silva Sr., 64, about 8:50 p.m. He left his Chevrolet truck running in his driveway in the 800 block of North Third Street when a man stole it, they said.
“Silva walked out of his home in time to see the man trying to leave in his truck and attempted to stop him,” Jessica Pebsworth, public relations specialist for the Lufkin Police Department, said in a press release. “Silva grabbed on to the truck and was dragged into the road, where he lost his grip and fell. The suspect then ran over him while fleeing the scene.”
The truck was seen an hour later at the corner of Abney Avenue and Sayers Street, and an officer attempted to make a traffic stop at the end of Wilma Street.
A short pursuit to the dead end of Minnie Lou Street resulted in the suspect fleeing by foot into a heavily wooded area, where the police lost his trail, according to the release.
Police have released part of the home surveillance video along with video from North Timberland Drive Chevron that shows the man believed to be the perpetrator roughly 20-30 minutes before the incident occurred.
Using surveillance camera video from that gas station and another store closer to the victim’s home at 800 N. Third St., the department said it appears the man approached on foot from Atkinson Drive. He is seen in the attached video wearing a gray “Pack” hoodie, athletic shorts and slide sandals with socks.
Lufkin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrator and bringing him to justice. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
Silva received several broken bones, lacerations, a punctured lung and road rash, and remained in a Houston-area hospital late Friday, according to Pebsworth.
“We know he has a long road to recovery and could use everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.