The Naranjo Museum of Natural History in Lufkin is preparing for its upcoming spring gala, “Dancing with Dinos,” at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The gala will be held at a new venue this year, in the Angelina Room of the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
“The new venue will allow us to host more guests who want to support the Naranjo Museum,’’ said Veronica Amoe, museum manager.
‘‘We are excited to incorporate the museum atmosphere at the gala. We will be setting up a pop exhibit, dinosaur photo-op and tropical decorations. Each attendee will also receive complimentary tickets to visit the museum, so they can experience the exhibits and programs they are supporting.”
Gala guests will enjoy dinner catered by Tomé Catering, an open bar, silent/live auction and dancing to a live DJ playing hits from every decade.
“We wanted everyone to get a chance to dance to some music from their era, so we had our DJ start with hits from the ’50s and he kept the hits playing through each decade to the present,’’ said Layne Thompson, museum board president.
‘‘I’ve never seen so many different age groups dancing to each other’s music. The party was hopping. Good news, we’re going with the same music concept this year. I guarantee you will hear and have the chance to dance to music that you love at this party.”
Funds raised through Dancing with Dinos go directly to supporting the exhibits and educational programs at the Naranjo Museum of Natural History.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or by calling Amoe at 404-9202.
Visit naranjomuseum.org for more information.
