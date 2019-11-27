The woman killed in an auto-pedestrian accident late Monday night has been identified.
A release from Lufkin police identifies Linda Cortines as the homeless woman killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred near midnight Monday.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Frank Avenue and Loop 287 when a driver stopped in the inside lane allowed Cortines to cross the intersection while the light was green.
Another driver, Matthew Battise, 26, was in the outside lane and struck Cortines. A press release from Lufkin police said he did not see Cortines because the stopped vehicle obstructed his view.
Following the auto-pedestrian accident, authorities took Cortines to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial in Lufkin where she died.
