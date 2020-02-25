Stealing something when you have no knowledge of its purpose is a good indication that you’re just a criminal. You’re not one of the theoretical few who “need” to steal because capitalism is so cruel, you’re a thief and you deserve to be in jail. The subject of Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week has such sticky fingers he couldn’t walk by an unattended Symbol TC70 in Academy without pilfering it.
What? You’ve never heard of a Symbol TC70? It’s likely neither had the thief, or he wouldn’t have taken it. It’s an inventory locating device used by Academy employees to help customers. It’s password protected and needs the store’s network to function, it can’t be used for changing prices, stealing customer data, or other criminals activities.
To the thief, it’s useless. To the store, it’s an expensive loss that will be factored into your next purchase; theft costs all of us.
The security videos don’t clearly show the thief’s face. Instead, we see a nondescript male figure wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, Nike shoes and a baseball cap. The woman he was with is more distinctive, with pinkish-red hair and arm tattoos, and seeing her will help someone identify the thief — if she doesn’t use Crime Stoppers to turn him in first for making her an unwitting part of his crime.
Seeing their car, a red Honda Fit, also will help in naming him.
Visit 639TIPS.com to see portions of the security videos and anonymously submit a tip that names the thief. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
