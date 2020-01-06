Lufkin police arrested a man who is charged with robbing a gas station using a pair of scissors Sunday night.
Clifton Bernard Tatum, 61, faces a charge of aggravated robbery — exhibiting a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. At this time he remains in the Angelina County Jail with no bond set for his charge.
Officers responded to the Bigs at 1203 S. Chestnut St. for a robbery at 6:50 p.m., a release from LPD states. The store’s clerk said a regular whose name she didn’t know came into the store and asked to buy beer that was not in the display cooler. The clerk went to the back to get the beer, and when she returned the suspect followed her around the counter with a sharp object.
She said the suspect told her to “just cooperate.” He gestured for her to put the beer in a bag and told her to open the registers. The clerk did as told, and also placed three packs of cigarettes in the bag as demanded.
The woman told the suspect she had kids and didn’t want to be hurt, but he said they were no longer talking and told her to go into the store’s freezer/cooler and count to 100 before coming back out. He apparently left on foot toward East Denman Avenue.
Surveillance footage of the incident corroborated the clerk’s statements. An image of the suspect was captured and posted for other officers to look out for him.
Tatum’s accountability officer recognized him after the image was posted. Tatum is a registered sex offender who was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 1974, the accountability officer checks in with him monthly to make sure he remains in compliance.
After the officer identified Tatum, others responded to a home where Tatum is known to stay. As they searched they found a vacant home at 1011 Mitchell Ave. with an unsecured back door.
The officers found Tatum inside wearing clothes matching the surveillance footage and several beers on the floor around him. The scissors that were apparently used in the robbery also were located, along with an undisclosed amount of cash in his pocket that matched the amount taken from the register.
