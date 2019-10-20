What does United Way mean to Lufkin ISD?
It means that educating students when they come to school can be the main priority because our generous community has taken away many of the barriers for children associated with the basic necessities of life — food, clothing and shelter.
It’s supporting agencies like the Boys & Girls Club, whose employees mentor, feed and help 1,103 students ages 6 to 18 who would have otherwise not been supervised.
Around 300 students are registered for the after-school program and around 50 students attend 5th Quarter on Friday nights at the club when football games are out of town. It’s connecting with young people to make sure they are safe, fed and happy.
It’s supporting J.D.’s Center of Hope, which provided 770 families with groceries and had 135 children participating in after-school and summer programs last year. It’s giving students a place to go to thrive and not just survive.
It’s neighbor helping neighbor. All monies raised stay in Angelina County. There is no better feeling than coming to school ready to learn, with a full belly and a rested soul from a good night’s sleep. The United Way helps set our students up for success.
It’s giving back to the Child Welfare Board, which provides Christmas presents, diapers, baby formula, car seats and clothing for many foster children.
It’s supporting the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas, the Angelina County Child Welfare Board & Protective Services, the Angelina County Senior Citizens Activities, Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas, Emergency Relief, Hospice in the Pines, J.D.’s Center of Hope, Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center, Katherine Sage Temple Child Care Center, Lufkin Adult Learning Center Angelina College, the Lufkin Workshop & Opportunity Center, McMullen Memorial Library, Salvation Army, T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library and Volunteer Services Council for the Lufkin State Supported Living Center.
The Angelina County United Way benefits local agencies that affect each of us in a positive way. Whether we’ve had a loved one that needed hospice care or a child needing an after-school program, the United Way has stepped up over the past 72 years to raise money for our youngest to most elderly citizens.
Our Lufkin ISD employees give back, exceeding our goal each year because of the hearts they have for the struggling. We’ve even had local businesses — such as Which Wich and Outback Steakhouse — give special prizes to our staff who give. Our “winners” enjoy their prizes, but recognize the overriding importance of a community working together to provide for and educate our students.
United Way means so much to so many. Our school motto this year has been all about choices and that we’re proud to Choose Lufkin ISD, but I would also encourage you to choose to give to United Way. Our students and their families greatly depend on your generosity.
