Draggin’ N Pullin’ in the Pines is getting ready to roll once again Sept. 13-14 at Pine Valley Raceway.
This is the fifth year for the event that’s main goal is to raise money and awareness for veterans.
“Every year our goal is to make the show larger and more exciting than the year before to help support our great veterans,” host Nick Krygsman said. “We want to make sure we are continuing to raise awareness for our cause.”
The event is hosted by Kelly’s Truck Parts and East Texas Truck Center. They partner with the Wyakin Warrior Foundation and Mission 22.
The Wyakin Warrior Foundation was founded to help enable wounded post-9/11 veterans achieve personal and professional success. Mission 22 is a nonproft that combats the ever-rising veteran suicide rate. The name comes from the average of 22 veterans who are lost to suicide every day.
One of the events at Draggin’ N Pullin’ will be a group 22 pushup challenge. Krygsman said last year there were close to 100 participants of all kinds. For every pushup, they donate one more dollar to Mission 22.
“Our secondary goal is to bring in truckers and car enthusiasts from all around to have a good time admiring each other’s show trucks and cars,” Krygsman said. “The show is predominantly bigger on show trucks, but in recent years we have had more show cars there.”
The event is free for the public. Those that would like to participate in the Truck and Car Show or Drag are charged a $40 registration fee for one or $60 fee for both.
Registrations should be sent to ronnie@kellytruckparts.com or call 569-0018.
One of the best parts of the show is the Truck and Tractor Pulls at 7 p.m. on Friday, Krygsman said.
Saturday’s events include the Truck and Car Show, Washer Tournament, Kids Big Wheel Races, jump booths (bounce houses), and Kids Model Truck Show. Raffle tickets will also be sold at the gate.
“We believe that this event offers everyone in your family something to do,” Krygsman said. “It’s a great opportunity for your family to get out of the house and see some awesome trucks and cars.
“This event also directly benefits two great organizations so the more awareness we can raise the better! It is a great opportunity to come out and meet new people within the city of Lufkin and also people from all around.”
Tailgating, personal tents and barbecue pits are welcomed, Krygsman said.
All donations and money raised from this event go directly to Wyakin Warrior Foundation and Mission 22. Last year close to 5,000 people came and close to $20,000 was raised.
“The best thing about our show is seeing everyone come together to support our veterans,” he said. “It truly is remarkable to see all the love and support these men and women who have selflessly gone into the armed services deserve. We will always be here to support them.”
