Angelina College has canceled in-person classes until March 23 amid the coronavirus scare, according to Krista Brown, executive director of marketing and strategic enrollment.
“During the week of March 16, no in-person classes will be held, but our online classes will proceed as normal.”
At this time, the college’s plan is to open up the campus to students on March 23, but they are monitoring the situation closely, Brown said.
“This will give us the opportunity to conduct extensive cleaning and sanitation efforts as well as to provide instruction to our team."
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The campus will remain open, and all faculty, staff and other personnel will conduct further training on how to operate moving forward, according to AC sports information director Gary Stallard.
The AC Roadrunners entered the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I men’s basketball tournament as the 20th seed among 24 teams competing and were set to face No. 13 seed Western Wyoming Community College Monday night in Hutchinson, Kansas. The NJCAA has now rescheduled its Division I and II men’s and women’s tournaments for a tentative start day of April 20.
AC joins the increasing number of colleges and universities across the country and state to close due to virus concerns, including Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
In response to the CDC’s recommendations for social distancing, SFA’s spring break will be extended through March 17 for students. On March 18, classes will resume in online-only or other distance-education formats until April 6.
The remainder of the Southland Conference basketball tournament has been canceled and all spring sports are suspended through March 30. The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments also have been canceled in response to virus concerns.
For updates on the Angelina College’s plan, visit angelina.edu/coronavirus.
