Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

In East Texas, we’re each doing our part to limit the coronavirus spread, and we should be commended for our efforts. Voluntarily restricting our movements and interactions protects us, our families, and our communities, and eliminates the need for the government to attempt to limit our freedoms. Keep it up!
It’s not unusual to see an uptick in criminal acts during extended periods of downtime, particularly acts involving property damage and younger offenders. Idle hands are the devil’s ... you know the thing.
Criminal mischief incidents tend to increase when children are out of school, and that was seen in the Lufkin area spring break week with someone shooting cars, houses and buildings with a BB or pellet gun. Most parents are doing a great job of keeping their children home right now but the difficulty of that will increase the longer social distancing remains a necessity.
Crime Stoppers hopes shining a light on the spring break incidents will cause everyone to be more vigilant and remind those with idle hands that law enforcement remains on the job and that crimes will be reported, investigated and punished.
March 10-12, Lufkin PD received five criminal mischief reports, but it’s likely other incidents went unnoticed or unreported. One report involved a car shot multiple times outside a residence on Woodland Drive, and another resulted in broken windows at a donut shop on North Raguet Street. A note for the kids: Leave the doughnut shops alone if you want to stay off law enforcement’s radar.
If you can identify the person(s) responsible for the spring break criminal mischief incidents, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or call 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
