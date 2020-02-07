It’s the month of love and we have so many great things to love here in Lufkin. Are you looking for the perfect date night for your special someone? Check out these awesome activities to get you out on the town.
Tonight, get your tickets to see the classic love story ‘‘Casablanca’’ at our historic Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin. Tickets are just $5 each, so you won’t break the bank on this date night. Enjoy dinner at one of the fabulous downtown restaurants and take your sweetheart out on the town. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at thepineslufkin.com.
Looking for something more upbeat? The Choir of Man at the Temple Theater is known as “the ultimate-feel good show.” Enjoy 90 minutes of fun. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.
The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything — pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock — all to roof-raising heights. It’s the best singing, dancing, stomping, pub crawl of a concert you’ll ever attend. Tickets can be purchased online at angelinaarts.org or by calling 633-5454.
This Valentine’s Day, Love is in the Air. No really, on Feb. 14, join Angelina College at their “Love is in the Air” event. For just $40 a couple you will participate in Angelina College’s new dangling duo ropes course.
What better way to get your hearts pounding than working together to complete a ropes course? The event is from 4-6 p.m. Be sure to register online at eventbrite.com for a fun-filled afternoon.
Looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day all weekend long? Join us for lunch in the heart of downtown Lufkin at our monthly First StrEAT Feast. Get your lunch from one of our fabulous local food trucks. Food trucks will be set up and serving in downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Don’t forget to buy your date something special from one of the local shops. For more information on First StrEAT Feast, call 633-0349.
Still haven’t decided on the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? Surprise your sweetheart with tickets to Lufkin’s Bull Bash on Feb. 22 at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center. Tickets are on sale now at Cavender’s in Lufkin or online at eventbrite.com.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the action starting at 8 p.m. Immediately following, Kevin Fowler will be performing. Tickets range from $15-$55, so snag them while you still can.
In other news (unrelated to Valentine’s Day), mark your calendars for downtown Lufkin’s annual SpringFest on April 18. We are excited to be unveiling some new activities this year and we don’t want anyone to miss out.
Vendor applications are now being accepted, so get yours in quick. Call 633-0349 for more information.
For more local events go online to visitlufkin.com or “like” us on Facebook at Visit Lufkin for the latest updates and things to do.
