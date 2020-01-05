Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown will deliver the annual State of the City address at the first First Friday Luncheon of 2020.
The luncheon is set for noon Friday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Brown will discuss the state of the city and what is to come in the new year for Lufkin.
“The city of Lufkin has had a year of exciting progress,” Brown said. He also plans to discuss the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, also known as the Master Plan, during his speech.
“We now have an opportunity to discuss and respond to the final written summation of the Master Plan,” he said. “We need to seek final input from our citizens and start the process of moving forward with the items that make the final list in the Capital Improvement Plan.”
The cost to attend the lunch is $15. Attendees can register online at LufkinTexas.org.
