NACOGDOCHES — SFA women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg released his full 2019-20 schedule on Wednesday morning, revealing the 29-game regular season schedule that will constitute his fifth season in Nacogdoches. The Ladyjacks have won 25 games in each of the past three seasons, and have qualified for three straight postseason tournament appearances.
“We have a schedule this year that will challenge us in different ways,” said Kellogg. “We have some opportunities on the road and at home to learn more about our squad and ultimately prepare us for Southland Conference play. We will make two separate trips to the state of Oklahoma. We open the season at Tulsa and return two weeks later to face OU for an early morning tip.
“In between those games, we have Alcorn State as our home opener and then we play a great Central Florida team. UCF will most likely be ranked at the time and may be the best team we’ve played at home in a long time. Over Thanksgiving we will travel to Reno, Nevada for a tournament and open with UC-Santa Barbara and then a matchup with either Nevada or Chicago State. All of these non-conference games should allow our team to grow, mature and be prepared and eager to begin Southland Conference play on Dec. 18 against Houston Baptist.”
With the Southland upping the number of league contests from 18 in 2018-19 to 20 this upcoming season, the ’Jacks will play 20 Southland games for the first time since the 2002-03 season.
SFA’s 29-game slate will feature a total of 15 home games and 14 on the road, and will tip-off with a road tilt against the University of Tulsa (Nov. 5). SFA opens their home schedule against Alcorn State University (Nov. 9) before hosting the University of Central Florida (Nov.16), an NCAA Top-25 team a year ago. SFA squares off with Big-12 foe Oklahoma in Norman on Nov. 20, before traveling to Reno, Nevada for the 2019 Nugget Classic.
A pair of home contests against Central Christian College (Dec. 7) and LSU-Shreveport (Dec. 15) preface the opening salvo of the conference slate, as SFA travels to the Bayou City for a league game against Houston Baptist midway through the month (Dec. 18). SFA will host McNeese (Dec. 21) and Our Lady of the Lake (Dec. 29).
inside William R. Johnson Coliseum to close out the calendar year, with the latter also rounding out SFA’s non-conference slate.
SFA’s first game of the new year will be played at home against Southeastern Louisiana (Jan. 2), followed by road bouts with New Orleans (Jan. 4) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Jan. 8). A three-game league homestand against Central Arkansas (Jan. 15), Incarnate Word (Jan. 18) and Northwestern State (Jan. 22), as well as a road bout at Lamar (Jan. 25) and a midweek tilt with Abilene Christian in Nacogdoches (Jan. 29) round out the month of January.
February will see the Ladyjacks travel to Sam Houston State (Feb. 1), Nicholls (Feb. 5), Central Arkansas (Feb. 19), Incarnate Word (Feb. 22) and Northwestern State (Feb. 22).
SFA will look to defend home court in games against New Orleans (Feb. 8), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Feb. 12) and Lamar (Feb. 29). SFA will play just two league games in March, with a road game at Abilene Christian on March 3 and the final game of the regular season taking place against Sam Houston State at home on March 7.
