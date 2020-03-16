Angelina County & Cities Health District Director Sharon Shaw says there have been no presumptive positive or positive tests for COVID-19, coronavirus, in Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties.
The Lufkin Daily News previously reported that a relative of a Lufkin child had been presumptive positive based on information from the child’s day care.
“A presumptive positive test is for the time between an initial positive test for the virus by a public health lab but before the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the results,” Shaw said. “The day care-associated test was not a presumptive positive. No result has been received for that low-risk test.”
A number of rumors have been spread saying hospitals and emergency rooms in Angelina County have encountered positive or presumptive positive tests for the virus, but Shaw said this is not the case.
Hospitals, labs and doctors offices are required to report positive COVID-19 test results to public health authorities.
“There has been constant communication between area hospitals, emergency rooms, free standing ERs, urgent care clinics and public health authorities in regards to COVID-19 testing,” Shaw said. “These entities may be providing limited testing for COVID-19 for individuals who meet CDC criteria to be tested. All precautions are taken according to CDC guidance.”
As of Monday afternoon, the U.S. had a total case count of 3,487 with 68 deaths. The cases were cited in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The CDC recommends people call their health care providers for medical advice if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms.
Fever, cough, shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face may appear 2-14 days after exposure, the CDC says. Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases. The symptoms list is not all inclusive, so the CDC recommends consulting a medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
“The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus,” the CDC website says. “The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.”
Washing hands, using hand sanitizer, avoiding touching eyes/nose/mouth, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and putting distance between you and other people as COVID-19 is spreading through a community is important to stopping this virus, the CDC says.
