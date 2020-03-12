Grocery chains across America are encouraging customers to shop from their phone applications rather than come into the store to battle the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease).
“First, I want to assure you that your safety and the safety of all of our members and associates remain our top priority,” a press release to customers from Sam’s Club said. “And that means you can shop us with confidence. Here are some of the measures we've taken in recent days.”
Sam’s Club told customers they have looked closely at how they clean their clubs with the goal to exceed guidelines for cleanliness set in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They said they are working on keeping up with demand on high-priority products like toilet paper.
Finally, they encouraged customers to check out their Scan & Go feature in the Sam’s Club app.
“Simply scan each item as you put it in the cart, and then walk straight to the exit. No checkout lines. And of course, as always, we offer delivery to home and pick-up in club via the app as well,” the press release said.
“Thank you for your patience and trust in us, and for being the heart of our business. You are the reason that 100,000 Sam's Club associates come to work each day. I promise that we will work harder than ever during this time to earn (and keep) that trust, and to live up to our rallying cry of delivering something special to you on every visit.”
Lufkin Sam’s Club associates confirmed that they offer both home delivery and the Scan & Go feature.
Target released a similar message to customers.
“Over the past few days, so many of you have been in our stores and on our website stocking up on all the essential things you need to keep your families healthy and safe. I want you to know that your health and safety is our first priority, too,” CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a press release. “On top of our daily cleaning procedures, we’re adding hours to each store’s payroll to make our routines even more rigorous.”
Cornell wrote that stores will spend more time cleaning, including cleaning surfaces like checkout lanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes and staffing up teams to support in-demand services like Order Pickup and Drive Up.
The company has also temporarily stopped food sampling in stores. Lufkin Target representatives confirmed they have the Order Pickup and Drive Up programs but do not have a home delivery service at this time.
Brookshire Brothers released a press release Wednesday night regarding their efforts during the virus’ spread.
“Brookshire Brothers is here to help keep the communities we serve healthy. Though the emerging coronavirus (COVID-19) has many unknowns, we want to assure you that we are doing our best to help you, your families and our employee owners remain well and prepared throughout,” the release said.
The company said it is keeping store teams up to date on current health advisories and resources critical to containing the spread of any illness, increasing the frequency of disinfecting commonly shared areas and touchpoints throughout stores, working with suppliers to replenish high-demand items and more.
Shopping in certain locations can be done online, the company said. Brookshire Brothers Anywhere allows customers to order from table, phone or desktop and pick up curbside or have it delivered to a home.
Free curbside pickup is available at all online locations through April 10.
“We are a community grocer. You can trust Brookshire Brothers to have your community’s wellbeing at heart,” the press release states. “Together, we can work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Staying healthy is a team effort. Here are a few preventative practices we can all use to prevent the further spread of the virus.”
Some of the company’s advice to the community include maintaining a healthy lifestyle through sleep, diet, exercise and relaxation; washing hands frequently with soap and water; avoid touching nose, mouth and eyes; saying “hi, hey or hello” instead of shaking hands; keeping high-touch surfaces like cell phones, computer keyboards, credit cards, etc., clean.
Currently, the Brookshire Brothers Gaslight location offers both curbside and home delivery up to 15 miles, and the Brookshire Brothers Chestnut location offers curbside pickup.
H-E-B released a similar statement on March 7.
“At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas,” the release states. “While the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans prepare. As a state, we can help slow the spread of the virus by working together. H-E-B is prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face.”
The company said it has increased resources for partners to improve their wellness practices and has eliminated all business-related air travel domestically and internationally until further notice.
In addition to continuing strict protocols for sanitation, the company will be sanitizing stores at a higher frequency and will be conducting training for partners to reinforce enhanced hygiene and personal wellness measures.
The company encouraged customers to be patient as they restock and place limits on certain items.
“We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials. Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress,” the release said.
Lufkin H-E-B representatives said they do not have any curbside or home-delivery options at this time, but some customers use Instacart, an American technology company operating as a same-day grocery delivery and pick-up service in the U.S. and Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.