Angelina College officials on Wednesday announced that Fred Drago no longer will serve as head coach of the women’s and men’s soccer programs. Drago resigned his position with the college, and he is currently on leave until the effective date of his resignation.
The college has appointed Matt Hubert as interim head coach for men’s and women’s soccer. Hubert will serve throughout the remainder of the 2019 soccer season and until the college appoints a new head coach. After the end of the season, Angelina College will conduct a national search to fill the head coaching position.
Drago spent the past three years at the position, helping launch the AC soccer programs in 2016. He has been the teams’ only head coach over that period, leading both the women’s and men’s teams.
College officials released the following statement:
“Coach Drago is leaving to pursue other opportunities, and we would like to express our appreciation for his contributions while wishing him the best in his future endeavors.”
Both AC soccer teams have a full schedule for this weekend: The Roadrunner men face Coastal Bend College at 5 p.m. on Friday. The women face No. 9 Navarro College on Saturday at 2 p.m., with the men following at 4 p.m. against Laredo College; and the women on Sunday take on Montgomery-Rockville College at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.