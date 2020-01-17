Just a few years ago, I attended a concert featuring a classic rock band, one I’d idolized in my youth and hadn’t seen in years.
I got there early, and I watched the first band performing its usual pre-concert setups and sound checks. I noticed an older man shuffling around the stage, arranging amps and stacking guitars. The guy was nearly bald with a noticeable paunch, and I remember thinking he looked kind of old to be a roadie.
Later, when the show started and the lights came on, the band hit its first power chords and the crowd roared. I didn’t roar. I stared in confusion.
The same old dude I’d seen on-stage earlier was now playing lead guitar. What I was seeing still didn’t register until the band went through its traditional introductions.
The old dude was the lead guitar player and one of the last remaining members of the original band. To his credit, his fingers still flew up and down the neck of the guitar the way they always had. Somehow, he’d grown older, but his fingers hadn’t.
What hit me hardest was realizing he was the very same guy I’d seen with the band more than 30 years ago. Back then, he was wearing the usual tight leather pants and long, flowing moussed hair reminiscent of the rock acts of yesteryear. The last time I’d seen him, he’d jumped on stacks and flown wildly around the stage. Now he looked as if he’d break a hip if he stretched a leg too far.
With that punch of reality came another one: If he was older, so was I.
From the time I attended my very first live show, I’ve been an avowed concert junkie. I wasn’t even supposed to be at my first one. (Sorry, Mom.) But two of my favorite bands at the time were going to be on stage back-to-back, and a friend had an extra ticket. From my high school days and in the years immediately afterward, to my younger days serving in the military, it was my thing. If an artist or band I liked was performing anywhere near me, I was gonna be there to see ’em. I’ve been down in front and I’ve sat in the nosebleeds. I’ve been in stadiums and I’ve been in dives.
But now I’m busier, so concert-going isn’t as far up my to-do list. Apparently, while missing out on those shows, I missed the part where everyone kept getting older. The last big show I attended had a bunch of gray-haired people present — both in the crowd and on the stage.
The worst part is when one of those legends passes away. This week, Neil Peart, legendary drummer for the band Rush — one of the bands playing at that first concert I sneaked out to see — died of brain cancer. I’ve beaten to pulp many a car or truck dash trying to keep up with his drum riffs playing on my 8-track or cassette tapes. The man was a rock icon, and I’ve seen him perform at least 20 times. Not long ago, I even managed to make a recent show in Houston with our son Jay and my brother-in-law Wayne. We talked of making it to the next one, forgetting that even legends grow older and die.
When they go, they take something of our youth with them. Adulthood has been a constant reminder we’re not long-haired, free-spirited concert-goers any more. We don’t need any other memos.
Last week was Elvis Presley’s birthday. I wasn’t an Elvis fan as a kid, mostly because my mom and aunts loved him. If your parents like something, it can’t possibly be cool, right?
But I still remember the day Elvis died in 1977. I was working at a produce plant in Tennessee, stacking boxes of tomatoes and strawberries as they came off conveyor belts. A group of women stood along those belts and picked out the bad stuff while the belts carried the rest to the boxes.
On that day, every belt in the warehouse suddenly backed up, setting off some alarms. The entire system overloaded, forcing an emergency shutdown.
The problem?
The local radio station had just broadcast breaking news that Elvis had died. Every single woman in that line, most of the ladies in their 40s or 50s, had sat down to cry while the belts kept running. The ladies’ mourning became so prolonged our foreman had to close down the entire operation for the day.
I even had to help walk some of those ladies to their cars. They were that distraught. Over and over, I heard stories of the massive crushes they’d had on the man since they were young girls. To them, another piece of their youth was gone forever.
I didn’t understand then, but I get it now. I’m still looking out at the world through the same eyes I used when I was a kid. The only time I see myself is when I have to look in the mirror, and I tend to ignore the graying old fart staring back at me as if he’s a stranger. I sure feel a lot younger than he looks.
Sadly, the farther we grow from our younger days, the more the remaining vestiges of our youth seem to fade away or die. They fall out with our hair or get hidden beneath our wrinkles — or they simply pass away. Those teen heartthrobs become heart patients. We wouldn’t recognize them if they planted a big smooch right on our cheek.
Time marches on, and it has a tendency to stomp right over us on its way to the next generation of rock stars and teen idols.
Youth fades for all of us. I can deal with it.
But does it really have to take our heroes with it when it goes?
