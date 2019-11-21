A Trinity school district student was arrested after reportedly posting a threat on social media against the district on Wednesday, asking students to incite a riot on Friday.
“We had a social media threat that was posted by a student wanting to have a riot at the school and trying to solicit kids to be part of that,” Superintendent John Kaufman said. “Some of the recipients of the post brought it to the office and reported it. Our police department investigated it, and we took action on it.”
The post encouraged other students to wear black on Friday to identify one another, so the school asked that students do not wear black this week, Kaufman said. Any student who wore black today was asked to change.
“The student is no longer in school, and as an abundance of caution, we’ve got extra security on campus for the remainder of the week,” Kaufman said. “Parents have been notified through telephone blast, email blast, social media.”
The situation has been turned over to the authorities and is still being investigated, but at this time, the school did not suspect any other student to be involved with the threat, he said.
The school will take every threat, on social media or otherwise, seriously, Kaufman said.
