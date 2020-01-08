The search for a Nacogdoches pastor accused of molesting a child more than four dozen times got a national boost last week when Sheriff Jason Bridges appeared on television’s most watched policing program.
Bridges went on A&E’s “Live PD” — a sort of combination of “America’s Most Wanted” and “Cops” — requesting information leading to the arrest of Jose Uriel Rendon.
The sheriff’s department reached out to “Live PD,” which draws millions of viewers each weekend, in an expanded effort to catch Rendon, Bridges said.
“We’re trying to get more exposure on this guy. It’s been two years since he’s been on the run. We’re trying to get his information out there,” Bridges said. “We want to bring him to justice. We’re not going to give up on it.”
Rendon was pastor of Iglesia Templo De Fe in Nacogdoches when deputies wanted to meet with him about the sexual abuse case in 2018. But the day he agreed to meet with investigators, Rendon fled.
“This case started back early in 2018 when a child made an outcry to authorities. During the course of an investigation, we found that this child had been abused over 50 times while Rendon was a pastor at a church in Nacogdoches,” Bridges told ‘’Live PD.’’
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Nacogdoches County Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-4636. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a felony suspect.
Rendon is a 54-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 205 pounds. He has black hair and wears glasses. He is not believed to be in Nacogdoches, Bridges said.
“He could have ties to other small churches here (in the United States) or in Mexico. We think he’s here (in the United States) or coming back and forth,” Bridges told “Live PD.”
The sheriff’s office has received several tips after Bridges’ television appearance.
“We’ve been working on reaching out to other agencies and following up this morning,” Bridges said.
“Live PD” premiered in 2016 and has become Friday night’s most watched prime time television show. Unlike “Cops,” the program features live video feeds from law enforcement agencies around the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.