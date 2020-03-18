Numerous Angelina County departments were closed Tuesday afternoon following a motion by the county commissioner’s court.
Commissioners unanimously approved the closure of non-essential offices in the county in the wake of COVID-19. Department heads were tasked to determine which employees are essential during this period, as the county closes numerous offices until March 31.
The commissioners will meet again March 30 to determine the best course of action regarding closures.
The following offices are closed:
■ The Angelina County Clerk's office is temporarily closed to the public until further notice. Those who need to communicate with the county clerk’s office may call 634-8339.
■ The Angelina County Attorney’s Office is temporarily closed to the public until further notice. Those who need to communicate with the county attorney’s office may call 639-3929.
■ The elections office will be closed to the public until March 31. Those who need assistance may call 671-5117.
■ Indigent health care will be closed until March 30. Call 634-5431 if you have a fever and flu-like symptoms, and press 1 for the coronavirus hotline. Press 2 for questions about indigent health care.
■ The treasurer’s office will be closed to the public until further notice, with the exception of being open to the public on March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
■ The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office will be closed until further notice. For information on argricultural, landscape/gardening or other natural resource questions, email cw-sims@ag.tamu.edu. For questions on health and nutrition, email Joel.Redus@ag.tamu.edu. For 4-H or youth development questions, email remerrel@ag.tamu.edu.
■ The Angelina County Airport Café is closed through March 31. The fuel office is open as normal.
■ The Angelina County District Attorney’s Office is closed to the public until March 31. For questions call 632-5090.
■ The 217th District Court will be closed until March 30. For emergencies, call 637-0217.
■ The 159th District Court will hold hearings from March 18 to April 6 over telephone, with no personal appearances. Counsel, parties and witnesses are not to appear unless given prior approval of the court. Any proceedings the court determines cannot be conducted over the telephone will be delayed and reset to a later date.
■ The tax office is closed through March 31. Governor Greg Abbott has waived all fees and penalties regarding late registrations and title transfers. Law enforcement is not to issue citations for these infractions. Registrations can still be renewed online at texas.gov. Title transfers will not be processed until the local disaster has been lifted. The Texas State Comptroller’s Office has not waived penalties, interest or attorney fees on late payments, and no exceptions will be made for late payments. Payment can be made online or over the phone in lieu of in-person payments, at angelinacounty.net and selecting the tax office, or calling 1-866-549-1010. For questions, send emails to taxoffice@angelinacounty.net.
■ The Angelina County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday. The court must be contacted through the website, email or telephone first. No more than two persons are allowed in the lobby or court by appointment at any time.
■ The Angelina County District Clerk’s Office will be closed to the public until March 31. The office will be working e-filed documents on a daily basis as usual.
■ The Angelina County Jail has suspended visitation until further notice.
