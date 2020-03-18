The Angelina County & Cities Health District has launched a call center for COVID-19.
Sharon Shaw, health district administrator, said there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Angelina County, or in Polk and San Augustine counties, which also are in the ACCHD’s jurisdiction.
“A health care task force has gotten together and has done extensive work in developing a community action plan,” Shaw said. “That community action plan consists of opening a call center. The call center went live today (Tuesday).
“The call center is for individuals who have questions and concerns, or feel they may have the signs and symptoms of coronavirus. They can call and have a professional visit with them over the phone and give them direction.”
As concerns for the coronavirus have continued to grow, Shaw said the local health care community has been inundated with concerned citizens, including those who show no symptoms of the coronavirus.
“We do not want to overwhelm our health care community, we don’t want individuals with no signs and symptoms or only a mild cough or a runny nose to go to the emergency room,” she said. “That takes time and resources away from individuals who may be having a heart attack or a stroke or experiencing a severe emergency. ... Don’t go to the hospital unless it’s an emergency room situation.
“Those who have more severe concerns, high fever, shortness of breath, coughing, history of travel is still a criteria we’re looking for — international travel primarily. High-density domestic travel, going somewhere where there’s a lot of people, a lot of people from different areas and destinations, then showing systems. We will be prioritizing those and having professionals review those phone calls. Those that make it on the severe side, we’ll be visiting with them about testing opportunities.”
Tests are not being held locally, Shaw said, and materials for testing are still scarce nationwide. High-risk individuals showing symptoms, particularly those who have traveled into high-density population areas, are the focus.
“Testing is not happening at the health district,” she said. “Testing is not happening at physician’s offices. We’re arranging that for each individual who we feel meets the criteria.
“Yes, there has been some conversation about people who want to test can get a test, but right now it’s high-risk, those with signs and symptoms and those who meet the criteria need to go first so we can save resources for the time that other individuals may need that. … Local testing hasn’t started yet, but the call center is open.”
Shaw stressed the importance in staying informed and utilizing social distancing.
“A lot of information can be found on credible websites. Do your reading. You can understand if you don’t meet those categories, if you haven’t traveled, haven’t gone to large-density population areas, if you don’t have signs of symptoms and you’re doing great, then don’t bog down the system.
“Social distancing is important, whether you feel well or don’t feel well. That’s good for all of us, practicing the good habit of social distancing. Avoid crowds; if you need to go shopping try to go at your convenience at a lower shopping part of the day. You don’t have to visit with everybody that you see. … Stay calm, stay around the house, go outside, get plenty of fresh air. Taking a walk down the street doesn’t put you in a crowd and it’s still very healthy. Rushing to your physician’s office or rushing to the emergency room is not social distancing. That’s the total office. Use your telephone, call.”
To contact the ACCHD coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Heath Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
For information on coronavirus symptoms and ways to fight it, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.