NACOGDOCHES — Under the direction of Colby Carthel, who begins his first season as the head coach of the Lumberjacks, the SFA football team is scheduled to hit the gridiron today in order to start its 20-day preseason camp.
Just 30 days separate the ’Jacks from their 2019 season opener at Baylor, and in the interim, Homer Bryce Stadium will serve as the backdrop for the team’s preseason camp. Each of the 20 practice dates are open to the public in order for Lumberjack fans to get a glimpse of the new-look squad.
Included in the 20-day camp schedule are a pair of full-contact, intrasquad scrimmages that will take place at Homer Bryce Stadium on Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
Carthel, who won the NCAA Division II national championship, took over the Lumberjack football program in December and is entering his first season leading the purple and white. With a championship pedigree and high expectations for the future of the program, Carthel signed one of the top recruiting classes in the nation after just two months in Nacogdoches.
SFA’s 2019 signing class in February ranked as the third-best among all FCS institutions and the top in the league according to 247Sports. Furthermore, the Lumberjacks’ signing class ranked ahead of a handful of FBS programs and a plethora of FCS powerhouses.
Lufkin’s Carl Williams was one of the headliners of that class.
Returning for SFA in 2019 are 41 total letter winners, including 17 on offense, 23 on defense and one on special teams. The ’Jacks welcome back a total of 18 starters from 2018 with eight returning on the offensive side of the ball, nine on the defensive side and one specialist.
Earlier this month, a trio of SFA seniors were tabbed preseason All-Southland Conference as placekicker Storm Ruiz was selected to the first-team offense and wide receiver Tamrick Pace was placed on the second-team offense. Safety Alize Ward garnered preseason All-Southland second-team defense honors after claiming All-Southland second-team accolades in 2018.
Single-game and season ticket packages for the ’Jacks’ 2019 campaign are available for purchase. Fans wishing to purchase tickets may visit SFATickets.com or contact the SFA athletics ticket office at (936) 468-JACK.
