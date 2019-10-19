Jaden Tremain McCollister is wanted in Angelina County for sexual assault of a child and in Polk County for burglary of a habitation, both second-degree felony offenses, and he's avoided apprehension by Texas Rangers and local law enforcement agencies.
Crime Stoppers has cash available to reward the anonymous tip that helps officers locate McCollister and, with the entire Crime Stoppers process being anonymous, you can tip without anyone knowing you did.
McCollister was arrested in Angelina County Oct. 4 on a charge of sexually assaulting a child. Four days later, he was released from jail on a $200,000 bond with a bond condition requiring him to wear a GPS monitoring device.
Another four days passed before law enforcement in Polk County obtained a warrant for McCollister's arrest on a charge of burglarizing a home.
The GPS device that should lead officers right to the criminal has stopped transmitting. The device last transmitted a location in Lufkin but officers haven't yet found him.
How McCollister defeated the device has not yet been determined but the fact that he has puts him clearly in the fugitive category, and Crime Stoppers is hoping someone might be able to end his roaming.
McCollister is a 19-year-old black male from Lufkin who stands 5-foot-8, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The listed warrant information was correct when published but might change before being read. Warrants must be verified before arrest.
Never attempt to apprehend any suspect yourself; doing so may be dangerous and Crime Stoppers will not pay a reward to anyone involved in such action.
Anyone who knows the current location of McCollister is asked to submit a tip at 639TIPS.com/unsolved-crimes or call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
There will be other requests for assistance with this fugitive but only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible.
