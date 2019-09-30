Fernanda Pena Nieto scored the match’s first goal four minutes into regulation time, Bety Hernandez scored twice in the first three minutes of the second half and Daisy de Boer added a goal late to lead the Angelina College Roadrunner women to a 4-2 win over Western Texas College Sunday at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
The win moves AC’s women to 7-3, 4-2 on the season and marks the team’s fifth win in the past six tries.
The Roadrunner men lost 1-0 to the Westerners on Sunday to fall to 3-7-1, 2-5 for the year. AC’s men fought Ranger College to a double-overtime, scoreless draw on Saturday night before Sunday’s frustration.
In the women’s match, Pena Nieto capitalized on Hernandez’ ball win in the corner. Hernandez sent a cross to the top of the box, and Pena Nieto didn’t miss the nets.
Hernandez then opened the second half with two quick scores, followed by de Boer’s open-netter set up with a great run from Pena Nieto.
Both the Roadrunner women and men are back in action at home for key conference matches on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s opponent for both AC teams will be Jacksonville College, with the women kicking off at 5 p.m. and the men following immediately afterward.
On Saturday, both AC teams host the nationally ranked Tyler Junior College teams at Jase Magers Field. The women are scheduled for a 2 p.m. start, and the men will follow at 4 p.m.
AC’s teams will celebrate Sophomore Day with pre-game ceremonies on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.