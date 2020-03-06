The Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department responded to a pasture fire Friday afternoon that had flames as tall as five to 10 feet.
Chief Chris Wade said the fire occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Boulware-Hudspeth Road. Four structures in the area were in immediate danger from the fire due to the high winds.
Due to the fire’s location, fire trucks were unable to be utilized in putting it out for the most part, Wade said. Instead, firefighters put out 95% of the fire by hand using shovels and backpack blowers. The trucks remained on the road nearby to prevent the fire from jumping over the road.
No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is still under investigation. By 4 p.m., the fire was put out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.