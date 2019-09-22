Lufkin police are on the lookout for a man they say assaulted a police officer late Saturday.
Detective Ron Stubblefield was working security at the Lufkin Cinemark at 109 Miles Way when the assault occurred about 11:35 p.m. after theater staff asked him to ask a group of roughly 20 people to leave the movie “Downton Abbey” because they were recording the movie and being disruptive, a release from the Lufkin Police Department states.
When Stubblefield approached the group, a man described as a younger black male, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 with a thin build and wearing a white hoodie, bumped into the officer, the release states. Afterward, a confrontation occurred and Stubblefield was assaulted and forced to the ground, which broke his arm near the elbow, according to the release.
The man fled the scene afterward.
Stubblefield’s injury was not life-threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for the broken arm. He is expected to undergo surgery, the release states.
Those with information on the man’s identify are asked to call LPD at 633-0356. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS. A tip that leads to the arrest of the man may be eligible for a cash reward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.