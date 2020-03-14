Ellen Trout Zoo, Kurth Memorial Library and Lufkin Parks & Recreation will be closed for 14 days starting at 8 a.m. Monday, according to a press release from Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
The closure includes activities and programs through Lufkin Parks & Recreation held at other locations.
All other city services will continue to operate at this time.
Due to the closure of Lufkin Parks & Rec facilities, the Angelina Youth Soccer Association will be unable to hold practice or games at Kit McConnico Park or any other location during this time.
The library is encouraging patrons to access their e-book and e-audiobook collections 24/7 through the Libby App or the Overdrive App, and says they have titles for all ages. The apps can be downloaded for free from the App Store, Google Play or Microsoft.
“Create a free account using your library card number and check out books and audios even when the library is closed,” the library said in a post on its Facebook page, adding that there are never any late fees on items borrowed through Libby or Overdrive.
On Friday, the Parks & Recreation department postponed all city-sponsored Little League games until after April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.