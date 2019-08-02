Reed Smith did it all for the Hudson Hornets in 2019. Playing in a memorable senior season, he was one of the team leaders both on the mound and at the plate.
For those efforts, he picked up yet another honor as he was a first-team selection on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Baseball Team, which was released on Thursday.
Smith earned his spot on the team as a designated hitter. He finished the year with a .349 batting average with two homers, four triples, six doubles and 45 RBIs. In addition, he had a .532 slugging percentage and a .395 on-base average for Hudson, which went 25-12 and advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
His numbers didn’t stop there as he was also one of the top pitchers on the staff.
This past season he posted a 6-3 record with a 2.30 ERA. In 61 innings of work, he struck out 64 and walked 27.
The award was the latest for Smith, who was also a first-team selection on the 20-4A All-District Team.
Smith has signed a letter of intent to play for Tyler Junior College next season.
Argyle pitcher/outfielder Dillon Carter and Canton pitcher/shortstop Johnnie Krawietz shared the Class 4A baseball player of the year award.
Krawietz was 12-0, allowing two runs, both unearned. He threw 58 scoreless innings, a state record. He had 125 strikeouts in 67.2 innings. Krawietz also batted .439 with three home runs and 51 RBIs.
Carter batted .400 with 23 RBIs and scored 57 runs in helping Argyle win state. The Texas Tech signee also was 3-0 on the mound with an 0.43 ERA and five saves.
