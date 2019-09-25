The United States Postal Service is continuing to recover following damages brought about by Tropical Storm Imelda.
Postal services are in active recovery mode and the safety of employees and customers is the primary concern, a release from USPS states. During the recent storm, the service’s North Houston mail processing facility sustained damages.
“We continue to work hard every day to reconnect our customers and businesses with their mail,” the release states. “The majority of our major processing infrastructure is up and running and the mail is moving. Most of our Post Offices are open for business and we are delivering to homes and businesses, wherever it is safe and accessible to do so.”
USPS has begun to resume most processing operations after inspections on the building.
“More than 2,100 dedicated postal employees are working around-the-clock at the Houston plant, in an effort to restore full service as soon as possible,” the release states.
“For customers who may not have received their usual amount of mail or packages, they can be assured that all mail within our system is secured and safe at all times. We are processing all mail and packages as quickly as we can and any items customers are expecting will be delivered as soon as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to work hard to resume normal postal operations in Houston and the surrounding area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.