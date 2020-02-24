The two teams weren’t even able to schedule Sunday’s games until Saturday, and the weather wasn’t supposed to be as nasty as it was on Sunday. But despite playing on a muddy field and in a steady mist, Angelina College bats missed very little.
On Monday, the Lady Roadrunners made it a three-game sweep, taking down the Vikings 6-1 for AC’s fourth straight win.
Monday’s game saw pitchers Hannah Scoggin (4 innings) and Rodriguez (3 innings) team up to hold Grayson to a single run. Jayda Carter drove in two runs and Anne-Elise Gest drove in another.
The Lady Roadrunners pounded out 4-2 and 12-4 wins over Grayson College Sunday at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex in Lufkin.
In Sunday’s opener, Makayla Rodger and Carter each hit two-run homers to back pitcher Kaylee Berdoll, who earned the 4-2 win after six innings in the circle. Ebbie Rodriguez earned the save with a scoreless seventh inning.
The nightcap displayed even more Lady ’Runner offensive prowess. Sara Mayes’ 10th homer of the season — she leads the nation’s NJCAA Division I in the category — was a second-inning grand slam. Kaylee Ancelot added a homer and two RBI, and Gest drove in two more runs in the 12-4 win. Hannah Smart pitched a complete game, striking out three over her five innings of work.
The Lady Roadrunners (9-7-1) will host a pair of games on Thursday as part of the Angelina College Round Robin.
AC will play Frank Phillips College at 11 a.m. and Indian Hills Community College at 4 p.m.
