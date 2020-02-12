The Museum of East Texas is holding an opening reception from 4-6 p.m. Thursday for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Program exhibition.
Photocopies of district winners from each will be displayed because the originals have been delivered to Houston for the next round of competition. The exhibit will be open through March 18.
“Students in grades K-12 from Lufkin and Hudson school districts display their artistic talents in a variety of mediums with a common theme of rodeo events and agricultural heritage,’’ preparator Pablo Torres said. ‘‘This exhibition will include approximately 700 pieces of artwork, as students compete for ribbons, medals and scholarships. Each year more than 300,000 entries are received from 160 schools, including, private and parochial from an area 120 miles from Houston. All works are judged by a dedicated team of volunteer professional artists.”
The Museum of East Texas is honored to continue to partner with the Lufkin and Hudson school districts in this important student competition, according to J.P. McDonald, the museum’s executive director. On behalf of Denise Davis, district coordinator, Melanie Moses, Hudson coordinator, and Torres, we thank all the teachers for encouraging their students to participate, she added.
This reception is open for all ages, but the museum asks that children under the age of 12 be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Refreshments will be served.
Underwriters for this event are the I.D. and Marguerite Fairchild Foundation; Simon and Louise Henderson Foundation; Ernest L. Kurth Jr., Charitable Foundation; Lufkin Independent School District; Junior League of Lufkin; and the Museum Guild.
For more information about the museum, call 639-4434 or visit metlufkin.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.