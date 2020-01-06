The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of a possible bomb threat at the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store next to Walmart.
A man came into the store around 4 p.m. and claimed to have a bomb in his backpack, according to a release from LPD. The store was quickly evacuated with only the suspect left inside. Several minutes later the suspect walked out and was detained by officers.
"We have never had anything like this happen in my experience in any of our locations," said Heather Kartye, executive director of the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas. "Luckily our staff were quick-thinking. We have protocol in place for what to do when these sorts of things happen and they knew to call 911 and evacuate the store. Lufkin Police Department was very quick to respond and they've been thorough, just really amazing to work with. We're just glad that everyone is safe."
LPD spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth identified the subject in the threat as Charles Wesley Ouchley, 57, of Lufkin.
His backpack was left inside the store. LPD is currently investigating to determine what is inside it as of Monday evening.
LPD advises to avoid the area if at all possible to keep traffic congestion at a minimum.
Ouchley's arrest history in Angelina County dates back to 2014 and includes charges of theft, public intoxication, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
