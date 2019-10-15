The Alcohol a& Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas will be celebrating Red Ribbon Week Oct. 23-31.
Throughout the month of October there are events and activities in observance of this national alcohol, tobacco and other drug prevention awareness campaign. The national theme for this year’s Red Ribbon Week is “Send a message. Stay drug free.”
Red Ribbon Week commemorates the ultimate sacrifice made by DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who died at the hands of drug traffickers in Mexico while fighting the battle against illegal drugs to keep our country and children safe.
The purpose of Red Ribbon Week is to raise awareness concerning the use and abuse of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.
Helping students see that they have better things to do than drugs by making Red Ribbon Week a celebration in every school and community has proven to be effective.
A commitment to educating our kids on the dangers associated with the use and abuse of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs will increase the chances that they will make better decisions in life.
You can get involved with this campaign by:
■ Talking to your kids about dangers of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.
■ Posting drug-free messages on school and business marquees.
■ Printing drug-free messages on payroll.
■ Wearing red every Monday during October.
■ Wearing Red Ribbons Oct. 23-31.
■ Posting drug-free messages on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.