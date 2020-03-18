Due to health concerns, two upcoming jury selections for Angelina County felony cases have been canceled for the time being.
As more activities and events close in response to COVID-19, state District Judge Bob Inselmann has canceled the jury selection that was scheduled for March 23 in the 217th District Court. Additionally, state District Judge Paul White has canceled the jury selection scheduled for April 6 in the 159th District Court.
“In light of the CDC recommendations as well as the federal and state authorities, I believe it is in the best interest for public health to cancel the jury selection scheduled for March 23,” Inselmann said. “We will reevaluate the situation.”
Inselmann also said this is the first time the 217 has canceled a jury selection due to health concerns since 1918 during an influenza outbreak.
Inselmann and White intend to reschedule these jury selections for a later date.
There were 57 cases on the docket for the now-canceled March 23 jury selection in Inselmann’s court.
In White’s court, 81 cases were on the docket for the April 6 jury selection, including the case of Tarus Roshawn Arnold, who is charged with capital murder of a person under 6 years of age and injury to a child in the death of 1-year-old Unity Mitchell, the daughter of his girlfriend whom he was babysitting on June 14, 2017, when she stopped breathing.
Unity died of extreme force trauma to the head the warrant for Arnold’s arrest states. The girl’s mother was at work at the time, according to the police. Arnold is currently the longest-serving inmate at the Angelina County Jail, and has been confined for 956 days.
