The Lufkin City Council will consider authorizing City Manager Keith Wright to import antivenom from Costa Rica to treat potential pit viper bites at Ellen Trout Zoo during its regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Zoo director Gordon Henley reached out to the city regarding the zoo’s attempt to import the antivenom into the U.S. and asked that the council authorize Wright to use the power of attorney to clear the venom in customs.
“This medicine is for emergency medical treatment for bites from most of the pit-vipers in our collection,” he said in a letter to Wright included in the council packet. “Since the price is in excess of $2,500, it has been held up by U.S. Customs at (Dallas Fort Worth).”
The zoo has been importing this for forty years but this is the first time they’ve encountered this problem, Henley said.
In other business, the council will also consider:
■ Awarding the bid of $196,675 to Layne Christensen Company for the rehabilitation of Water Well 3.
■ The approval of the 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
■ A presentation of the city of Lufkin Finance Committee report.
■ Appointments to the Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau and Kurth Memorial Library Board.
■ Following a public hearing and on first reading changing the zoning of:
● 2604 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive to “Commercial.”
● 2407 and 2411 East Denman Ave. to “Commercial.”
● 1624 Sayers Street to “Commercial and Light Manufacturing.”
■ On second reading:
● The closure and conveyance of an undeveloped alley near South Garvan Street.
● Amending the budget to accept $2,000 from the Texas Office of the Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Division for the Lufkin Police Department computer forensics lab.
