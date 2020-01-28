About 15 years ago, I wrote a letter to the editor comparing Newark, New Jersey, and its dismal condition to East Berlin when it was run by communists. I had spoken to two East Berlin physicians who had lived there under communism. They bitterly described the burdensome instructions under which they had to work, ordered by labor union cronies. Neither they nor their children would see the benefits of their abilities because all the earnings would go to bureaucrats who would buy influence by distributing money to those who did no real work.
Berlin had been a city with homogeneous citizens both in the East and the West, who had started with a common religion, ethnicity, and free market capitalism. The western half of Berlin was prosperous, with pretty, newly rebuilt buildings, functioning cable cars and well-dressed, well-fed citizens. East Berlin was a hell-hole which promised to provide everything for everyone, but in actuality citizens were so frustrated with the absence of freedom that many would dash across a minefield and climb a concrete fence with barbed wire and bullets which may take their lives.
Socialism is good only for those “bosses” who get selected to run the show. Regrettably, large numbers of Americans believe that a socialist who promises to give them free stuff will have no negative impact on those who work their tails off.
Newark still has a crime rate five times the rest of the United States. Newark still has a murder rate five times the rest of the United States. Newark still has an illegitimate birth rate much higher than average.
There are self-confessed socialists today running for the president of the United States. There are two types of socialists: 1. Those who profit from half the population holding the other half at economic hostage, and 2. Vladimir Lenin’s “useful idiots,” those who think socialism can be a good thing to create “social injustice.”
A neighborhood, like a school, becomes violent and crime-ridden when the percentage of thugs reaches critical mass. At the tipping point there is so much theft and violence that good people cannot do business, resulting in a spiral of crime and blight.
Daniel Patrick Moynihan stated, “From the wild Irish slums of the nineteenth century Eastern seaboard to the riot-torn suburbs of Los Angeles, there is one unmistakable lesson in American history: A community that allows a large number of young men to grow up in broken families, dominated by women, never acquiring a stable relationship to male authority, never acquiring any rational expectations about the future — that community asks for and gets chaos. In such a society crime, violence, unrest, unrestrained lashing out at the whole social structure are not only to be expected, they are virtually inevitable.”
