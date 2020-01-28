A Luling woman remains hospitalized after being taken by helicopter to Conroe Regional Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 59, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
Hendry said he hadn’t received a recent update, but believes 44-year-old Barbara Delong is still undergoing treatment.
Two motorcycles traveling in the inside lane of the highway attempted to avoid a collision with a 2018 Ford SUV driven by Linda Frankens, 64, of Diboll. She exited a local road and began traveling north, also in the inside lane.
Delong was riding on the back of a 2018 Harley Davidson driven by Jeremy Torrence, of Converse. Torrence drove to the left of the Ford and then attempted to re-enter the inside lane, striking the left front portion of the SUV, according to Hendry.
