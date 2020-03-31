Chris Kirbie and Kayla Myers are wanted in Angelina County, and Crime Stoppers wants to pay a cash reward to an anonymous tip that leads officers to them.
Kirbie’s warrants are for evading arrest (twice), felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and criminal mischief.
Myers is wanted for evading arrest, harboring a fugitive and possession of a stolen firearm.
Kirbie also has warrants in Dallas County (aggravated assault), Orange County (evading arrest), and Van Zandt County (evading arrest).
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the March 17 theft of an all-terrain vehicle from the Hudson area.
Just prior to that theft, and in the same area, a DPS trooper chased a Suburban occupied by Kirby and Myers. The vehicle was abandoned with firearms inside that had been stolen from the Vidor area.
Kirbie is a 42-year-old white male who stands about 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. Myers is a 30-year-old white female, approximately 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds.
The listed warrant information was correct when published but may change before being read. Warrants must be verified before arrest. Do not attempt to apprehend this person yourself; Crime Stoppers will not pay a reward to anyone involved in such action.
If you know the current location of Kirbie and Myers, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or by calling (936) 639-TIPS. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible, and information that is already known to law enforcement cannot be rewarded.
