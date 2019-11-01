The Naranjo Museum of Natural History in Lufkin will be hosting an Artifact Identification Weekend from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 16-17.
Visitors will be able to bring fossils, rocks, artifacts, arrowheads and other historical objects to be identified during the weekend. Participants in previous identification weekends have brought Native American tools, prehistoric hunting points, fossils, viking artifacts and a variety of historical items.
Dr. Neal Naranjo and Morris Weeks will be available both afternoons to look at fossils and Native American artifacts. There will be rock and jewelry experts available on the afternoon of Nov. 17.
Mike Read from the SFA geology department and Jenny Rashall, Ph.D. student from UT Arlington Earth and Environmental Sciences department, will be in attendance. They are both micropaleontologists.
Ken Needham of Lufkin also will be in attendance on Nov. 17. He is a master gem cutter and has been a natural stone collector and jewelry maker for 30 years.
“Please feel free to bring anything,’’ Weeks said. ‘’I can identify Native American Artifacts by type, time period, uses, as well as material used. All stones can tell a story and only stones live forever.”
Artifact Identifications are free with standard museum admission. Visitors can RSVP by emailing Veronica Amoe at veronica@naranjomuseum.org or calling 639-3466.
More information is available at naranjomuseum.org.
