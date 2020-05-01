The Lufkin Daily News collected 16 awards from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors board of directors during its annual contest this week.
‘‘I’m proud of the work this staff has done in the last year,’’ managing editor Jeff Pownall said. ‘‘They work hard and are deserving of the recognition.’’
The annual state APME convention was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic. It originally was scheduled to be held in San Angelo in March.
Pownall on Saturday was awarded an honorable mention in the Star Opinion Writer of the Year category for a collection of five editorials judges said were well researched and written in a way that “relates well to community.”
Pownall also won a second place for Editorial Writing for a separate entry of five editorials.
News editor Stacy Faison won a first place for Headline Writing. She has won a first place for headlines for the last four years in this contest.
“This portfolio shows appropriate humor and range across news (including the blotter), features and editorial,” judges said. “‘We all scream’ is a particularly fun way to introduce readers to a story about Blue Bell contamination.”
Faison also was awarded an honorable mention as Designer of the Year for a collection of five news pages Judge Carl Hott of the Richmond Times-Dispatch said “demonstrate a lot of creativity.”
Lance Kingrey, Charm magazine’s art director, won both a first place and a third place for Infographics.
“Excellent use of color across the multiple graphic pieces to make it feel a whole, and the data was presented in smart, interesting ways,” judges wrote. “Really well done.”
Contributing writer Gary Stallard won a first place for General Column Writing.
“These three columns combined a strong blend of original thought, original reporting and interviewing, and good writing,” said judge Jim Bebbington, editor of the Dayton Daily News.
Reporter Grace Juarez won a second place for Feature Series and two additional honorable mentions in that same category.
“It was a delight to read this series of education articles,” judges wrote of her second-place entry. “Each story was well written/edited, accompanied by great photography, and the content included feedback from educators and students. The best of this selection were book tastings, Ninja camp and the profile of 10-year-old Israel Jones and his collection of vintage electronics. Well done!”
Of the honorable mention packages, judges said, “Writing was crisp, topics were varied, photos were great.”
“Props to the newspaper for promoting the value of education with its Educational Focus series. The stories are well written and accompanied by strong photos. Congratulations!”
Reporter Jess Huff won a third place for Specialty Reporting on the health challenges many East Texans face with what judges called a “nice blending of official statistics with local reporting.”
She also won an honorable mention for Freedom of Information about Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire’s use of county money to buy tracking equipment to monitor his employees and his own family.
“This is a great example of how unearthing public records from government gatekeepers helps expose wrongdoing and holds elected leaders to account,” said judge Emily Le Coz, USA Today Network managing editor of regional investigations.
Former staff photographer Leslie Nemec won third place for Sports Photography for what judges called a “great storytelling image.”
Sports editor Josh Havard won third place for Sports Column Writing
In the Comment and Criticism category, food critic Olive Waldorf won third place while food critic Brie Bradford received an honorable mention.
“Nice idea to do a review of a door-delivery service,” judges said of Waldorf’s entry, while judges said Bradford’s review “makes the food at this establishment pop-off-the-page appetizing.”
The newspaper competes in APME’s Class AA.
