Thanksgiving Day is coming fast. Feast and family. A one-day reminder to feel thankful for everything and everyone in our lives.
How could anyone possibly screw it up?
Well …
Believe it or not, there exist people who find ways to bring something other than cranberry sauce to these gatherings. I would first like to express thanks that I have little firsthand experience with such situations. I’m fortunate enough to have come from a loving family, and I’m living in one right this moment. Our get-togethers are special. We see loved ones we may not see the entire year, and we have time to visit.
The only rule I have to implement in my own house is “Don’t touch my cornbread.” My wife makes plenty for others, but she knows it’s my favorite food in the history of ever. I’ll fight hordes of barbarians over her cornbread.
Sadly, I know not everyone is in the same situation when it comes to family gatherings. I hear comments from folks who dread their pending visits, and it just makes me sad. It’s not the food causing their anxiety. It’s the potential for conflict. Somebody’s going to say or do something to wreck the whole festive mood.
So I thought I’d share some of the potential turkey trashers here, all while offering a few rules of engagement.
Let’s start with the visit itself. Make sure people know you’re coming. If my wife and I know ahead of time you’re going to visit, our house will sparkle. She’s a cleaning machine. I’ll pitch in to help in my meager way, and I’ll make sure the back porch looks like the entrance to the Garden of Eden.
But show up unannounced and unexpected? You’re gonna get what I’ve got. A dining room table with graded essays and stat sheets strewn across it. Two laptops sitting side-by-side and opened to whatever I’m trying to finish right then.
You’ll have to eat on the floor, if there’s room. You’ll find my clothes piled up in random heaps. My wife and I both work, and when we finally get home, we’re tired. I stay busy running from one part of my job to the next, meaning I dress and undress on the fly. Wherever my stuff lands, that’s where it stays until I either wear ‘em again or hide ‘em behind the bed.
More than once, my sweet bride has gotten off the phone and asked me to help her do some quick cleaning. I’ll ask why, and she’ll tell me someone is on the way over to visit right that danged minute.
Rude. They could’ve given me enough notice to burn a few of those clothes piles. Sure, come on in, but keep your hands off my cornbread.
Once you arrive (invited, hopefully) to your host’s home, remember you’re a visitor. If you’re grown and visiting your parents, you’re still a visitor. You don’t live there any more, so it’s their house now. That means save the drama for somebody else’s mama. Some topics have no business circulating around the Thanksgiving table. No politics. I promise no one in Washington is bugging the house hoping for advice on policy changes mumbled around the giblet gravy. Why even mention any of it unless you’re just itching to start an argument?
Our hosts invite us there because they want to see us and not because they want to hear our latest opinion on current events. Talk about sports. Talk about music. Talk about what’s been going on in your life. Put down the phones and talk to your people.
Talk about anything else except touching my cornbread.
If there’s still some sort of unresolved conflict or long-held grudge from the past with a family member, don’t bring it up on this day. You’ve had 364 other days to discuss it. Nobody likes a scoop of bitter on the pecan pie.
Speaking of the cooking: Not everything you eat from another’s kitchen is going to taste the way Mom made it. Nothing ever does. So why do people feel it necessary to critique the food they’re served? Our hosts and hostesses put just as much love in their efforts as our moms did, and they’re generous enough to share. If you want it to taste like Mom’s cooking, go to Mom’s house instead.
Don’t say a word about my wife’s cornbread. It’s one of the wonders of the world, and I’m likely to stab you with a wishbone if I hear anything but praise.
Finally — and this is a sad reality — remember someone this year is celebrating his or her very last Thanksgiving on this earth. I hope and pray it’s none of our own, but how do we know? Anyone who’s ever lost a loved one can speak of those empty chairs every year afterward. There will always be something missing in our gatherings, which is exactly why we should celebrate every single one we get. Take a look around the table and appreciate the fact you have so many around you, and you’re all about to get a full belly. Not everyone does, not even on Thanksgiving.
You know. Give thanks. It’s what Thanksgiving is for; otherwise they would have named it something different.
Here’s to all of you. I hope you get to feel on your holiday as thankful as I will on mine. Maybe I’ll see some of you. Who knows? You may even make it by my place, where I’ll greet you with a smile and a hug — and maybe a clean house.
Come on in and grab a plate.
Just keep your grimy grippers off my cornbread.
