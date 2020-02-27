The Angelina College Lady Roadrunner softball team is starting to find its groove.
Winners of four straight games, the Lady ’Runners are combining solid pitching with clutch hitting, scoring 39 runs over the four-game stretch while holding opponents to an average of 2.75 runs per game. The recent surge has the Lady Roadrunners at 9-7-1 on the season after opening the year with two straight losses.
Sara Mayes continues her hitting onslaught. On Sunday, Mayes blasted a grand slam in a 12-4 win over Grayson College. The homer was the Lufkin native’s 10th of the season and keeps her atop the nation’s NJCAA Division I in homers.
Two other Lady ’Runners are hitting better than .400: Kaylee Ancelot (.483) and Anne-Elise Gest (.407). They’re a big reason the team average is at .373 and climbing.
While the big bats do their work, the rest of the lineup continues to put pressure on opposing defenses. Head coach Josh Barnes stated early in the season that hits are great when they happen, but “you’ve got to have a couple in a row.”
“Hitting is contagious, too, and that’s what’s going on in our lineup,” Barnes said.
“It gives me confidence that we can get in the box and battle.”
The pitching rotation has also done its share in the win streak. Kaylee Berdoll, who leads the team in innings pitched with 45, earned a circle win on Sunday, with Ebbie Rodriguez earning a save. Hannah Smart also picked up a complete-game win in the nightcap against Grayson. On Monday, Hannah Scoggin allowed just one run in four innings to earn the win, while Rodriguez closed out the game with three scoreless innings pitched.
Today, AC will host a couple of non-conference games (against Frank Phillips College at 11 a.m. and Indian Hills Community College at 4 p.m.). Then, on Friday, the Lady Roadrunners will open conference play with a home doubleheader against Blinn College (5-5) starting at 2 p.m.
The four games will take place at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus. Fans can follow the action on Game Changer.
