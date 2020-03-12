Information about the coronavirus continues to dominate the news cycle, including Wednesday’s declaration by the World Health Organization that the virus is a global pandemic, as well as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s implementation of a seven-day emergency health declaration, which brought an early end to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and canceled the Tour de Houston.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been more than 126,300 cases of coronavirus worldwide, with just more than 4,600 of those resulting in death and around 68,285 patients who had recovered from the virus. In the U.S. alone, there have been a little more than 1,300 cases, with 38 deaths and 15 recoveries.
With stats and precautions changing rapidly, it’s hard to stay on top all the updates. In what is sure to be a surreal thing to witness — not to mention experience as a player — the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played without fans this year. The NBA has suspended the season until further notice. And President Donald Trump has suspended U.S. travel to Europe for 30 days.
Only time will tell whether the city of Austin’s attempt to cancel the South by Southwest Festival that was scheduled to start this weekend will actually have any impact, with most bars, bands and fans insisting the shows will go on.
With the influx of information also comes the panic and disinformation that results in what one of our former reporters witnessed at Brookshire Brothers on Wednesday: a couple of people with surgical masks and a buggy full of toilet paper. With 61 different toilet paper options on the Lufkin Walmart’s website, 21 were out of stock and three were in limited supply by Wednesday afternoon.
It’s only natural to feel anxious about the evolving situation, although hoarding toilet paper will do nothing to help. So what’s the best way for citizens to learn what they need to know while avoiding getting sucked into a coronavirus news rabbit hole and freaking out?
Seeking out media in a time of public crisis can be useful, and trusted sources can help citizens make informed decisions to protect their health. Those sources also can counteract harmful rumors and alleviate distress by providing accurate information that puts the threat in context, said Roxane Cohen Silver, a professor of psychological science and public health at UC Irvine, in a recent Los Angeles Times article. (For example, it can be helpful to realize that 80% of those infected with the virus have symptoms that are mild, at worst.)
However, Silver’s research has also shown that in times of collective trauma, like natural disasters and mass shootings, the nonstop news cycle also can cause people to overestimate the severity of the threat to their own community, leading to psychological and even physical distress.
So what’s a healthy dose of media that can keep citizens informed without needlessly stressing them out?
Baruch Fischhoff, a psychologist and decision scientist at Carnegie Mellon University, suggests in that article following three print media sources and one local public health agency, and to check in on their coronavirus coverage just once a day.
“Remember that the expertise of TV and radio is to keep you listening and to engage you,” he said.
Silver said in the article that she reminds her own friends and family to stay informed but to avoid repetitive stories with little to no new information, which can amplify one’s sense of stress and doom.
“Things are very different this week than they were last week, and we don’t really know where things will be next week,” she said. “It is challenging and stressful to cope with all this uncertainty, but overexposure to media is not likely to help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.